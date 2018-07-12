Predicting the next 6 WWE Universal Champions

Kevin Roger FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.47K // 12 Jul 2018, 23:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Universal Championship

WWE Universal Championship is a world heavyweight championship promoted by the WWE on the Raw brand. It is one of two world titles in the WWE, alongside the WWE Championship on the SD Live brand.

Named in honor of the WWE Universe, the Universal championship was established on July 25, 2016, to be the world championship of the Raw brand. Its creation came as a result of the re-introduction of the brand split and subsequent draft, in which the WWE Championship, the promotion's original world title, became exclusive to SD Live.

The inaugural Universal Champion was Finn Bálor. Since its inception, matches for the championship have headlined several pay-per-view events, including SummerSlam 2017 and WrestleMania 34.

The Universal champion is often seen as the face of the Raw brand. It has had four championship holders which include Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

The current champion is Brock Lesnar, who is in his first reign and is the longest reigning champion. He won the title when he defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Since then this Championship has been defended only 6 times.

Universal Champion 'Brock Lesnar'

Lesnar is now confirmed to be on his way out of WWE as soon as he made an appearance at UFC 226 at the conclusion of the Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic fight, where DC stood triumphant. Lesnar stormed the cage after the main event fight at UFC 226 and challenged the new UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier.

On July 8, USADA confirmed that Lesnar had begun the process to get back into their drug-testing pool which means that he has to lose the title in the near future. He is expected to drop the title next month at Summerslam before leaving WWE for UFC.

RAW is in desperate need of a brand-new Universal champion. Here's a look at top six Raw superstars who could potentially become future Universal champions.

#6 Finn Balor

Finn Bálor

Finn Balor's alter ego 'Demon King' is the very first Superstar to ever put the Universal Championship around his waist and he did so after defeating Seth Rollins at the 2016 SummerSlam pay-per-view. However, just as quickly as he captured the title, Balor was forced to relinquish it due to an injury he suffered during the title match.

Also, he is a former NXT champion, his reign was the longest in the history of NXT of 292 days surpassing Neville's previous record of 287 days.

How and why will it happen:

Maybe Seth Rollins wins the title and Finn Balor comes out demanding his rematch for the title he never lost, this could culminate the feud between them and eventually, the title match takes place at Hell in a Cell, and somehow Balor beats Rollins for the title and becomes a two-time Universal Champion.

As of now, chances for this are less but when the dust settles, we'll see if Finn Balor emerges as a two-time WWE Universal Champion or not.