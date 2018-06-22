Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

76ers send Bridges to Phoenix for Smith in 1st-round swap

76ers send Bridges to Phoenix for Smith in 1st-round swap

Associated Press
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 07:21 IST
37
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Mikal Bridges to the Phoenix Suns for Zhaire Smith in a swap of first-round draft pick.

Bridges was picked 10th overall and the Villanova standout answered questions at Barclays Center about his move down the road before he was swapped to the Suns. The Suns had picked Smith, a forward from Texas Tech, with the 16th overall pick. The Sixers also acquired an unprotected 2021 first-round pick in the trade.

Bridges had a short-lived happy homecoming. The Villanova Wildcats national championship forward played all their home games last season in the same arena as the Sixers and his mother works in human resources for the franchise's parent company.

Smith, a 6-foot-4, 198-pound guard, averaged 11.3 points for the Red Raiders and worked out twice for the 76ers.

NBA DRAFT DECISIONS: Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads rallying Bucks to win over 76ers
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Players in Philadelphia 76ers' Franchise History
RELATED STORY
NBA Mock Draft 2018: Deandre Ayton leads intriguing first...
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: 2018 NBA Mock Draft - Top 10
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Sun: Phoenix takes Ayton; Trae Young, Doncic swapped
RELATED STORY
Where do the Cleveland Cavaliers go from here?
RELATED STORY
5 Shortest Coaching Stints in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the 1984 Draft Class
RELATED STORY
Eastern Conference playoff teams set as 76ers eliminate...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us