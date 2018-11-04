Drew struggling to find right combination for Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew

Larry Drew is frantically searching for the right combinations that will help turn the Cleveland Cavaliers' wretched form around after eight defeats in nine games.

Saturday's 126-94 loss at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets leaves them 1-8 and bottom of the Eastern Conference – quite the change from previous years.

Inspired by LeBron James, the Cavs reached the last four NBA Finals, where they won one but lost the other three, all against the Golden State Warriors.

Continuing their run to the Finals looks unlikely this season given the disappointing start to life without James – who swapped Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers – and Drew admits he is struggling to find the answer.

"This team is obviously going in a different direction than it's been the last four years," said the Cavs coach, who took over from the sacked Tyronn Lue last month.

"As a coach you still have to find what works. And right now, I don't know what works for this team.

"I am trying to mix it up and give it a different look as far as playing guys and different combinations, trying to find something that we can hang our hat on."

Next up for the Cavs is a trip to face the Orlando Magic on Monday.