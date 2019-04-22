×
Kerr backs Warriors star Curry to bounce back quickly

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    22 Apr 2019, 07:12 IST
Curry-Stephen-USNews-042119-ftr-getty
Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not concerned about Stephen Curry's struggles in the NBA playoffs.

Curry finished with 12 points but knocked down just three of his 14 shots and missed eight of his nine nine-point attempts in Golden State's 113-105 Game 4-win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.

Kerr was asked about Curry's performance when he met with reporters after Sunday's triumph as the Warriors moved 3-1 ahead in the Western Conference first-round series.

"You just keep playing and you trust that he's going to impact the game because he's such a great player whether his shots are going in or not," Kerr said. "Tough day for Steph, but this is the way the game goes. Guys sometimes have a huge night, sometimes they struggle.

"But the great players like Steph [Curry], Kevin [Durant], Klay [Thompson], they bounce back pretty quickly from tough shooting nights. So that's what I would expect on Wednesday [in Game 5]."

Curry has been limited by foul trouble throughout the series. Kerr said the Warriors guard "hasn't been focused" on that aspect of his game.

"He's such a fascinating player because the same thing that makes him not hesitate to shoot a fadeaway 30-footer, maybe, is the same thing that gets him in foul trouble," Kerr said. "You know, he doesn't overthink much, and so he's just gotten into a habit lately of reaching, and instead of showing his hands and trusting the help behind him.

"But he'll be fine. I mean, he's just in a little bit of a rut right now with that stuff, but second half was a good spell for him where he was disciplined and stayed in the game."

Despite his poor shooting, Curry still finished with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Backcourt partner Klay Thompson said Curry always finds a way to "stuff the stat sheet".

"[He] made some great passes, had timely steals, and he did make some huge shots for us on the offensive end," Thompson said. "Even when he's not shooting well, we still trust him to take any shot he takes. He's proved it with his career and his track record. Greatest shooter and scorer, one of them, of all time."

The Warriors will have a chance to close out the series in Game 5 at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

