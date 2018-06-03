Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

LeBron: Cavs' loss to Warriors one of my most painful

Preparing for game two of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James reflected on Thursday's overtime defeat.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 09:11 IST
131
LeBronJames-cropped
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James

LeBron James admitted the Cleveland Cavaliers' game-one loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals was one of the toughest of his illustrious career.

The Cavaliers suffered a 124-114 overtime defeat to reigning champions the Warriors in Thursday's Finals opener.

James starred with 51 points but his heroics were not enough after JR Smith's late error contributed to Cleveland's defeat on the road in Oakland.

With the score tied 107-107 with 4.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, George Hill missed his second free throw but Smith grabbed the offensive rebound – and seemingly unaware of the scoreboard – he ran the ball out past the three-point line and attempted to run out the clock.

James – who was visibly frustrated – and his Cavs team-mates urged Smith to turn around and attack the basket however it was too late as time expired before the Warriors outscored the visitors 17-7 in OT.

Reflecting on the loss ahead of Sunday's game two, three-time NBA champion James told reporters on Saturday: "It's one of the toughest losses I've had in my career as well because of everything that kind of went on with the game and the way we played.

"It was a tough 24 hours not only for [George] Hill and for myself but for our whole ballclub because we put ourselves in a great position to be successful."

James added: "It's a new day. For me, I woke up feeling excited about the opportunity for us to get better today, excited about the opportunity that presents itself tomorrow.

"You give yourself a day. If you need to take two days, OK, but today you should feel excited about the opportunity to be better and be great and move forward."

LeBron feeling worn down following Cavs loss
RELATED STORY
LeBron scores 51 but Cavs lose Finals opener to Warriors...
RELATED STORY
Warriors, Cavs earned fourth straight Finals the hard way
RELATED STORY
Warriors not expecting LeBron James and Co. to lose edge
RELATED STORY
LeBron carried Cavs to the Finals, but needs to play...
RELATED STORY
Curry: LeBron not the Cavs' only threat
RELATED STORY
LeBron James leads Cavs past Celtics and into NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
James: Warriors battles will make a nice chapter in my book
RELATED STORY
LeBron James helps Cavs even series, Rockets rout T-Wolves
RELATED STORY
Wizards collapse in loss to Cavs, Warriors upstaged by...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...