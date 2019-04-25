×
LeBron disputes reported rift with Lakers front office

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    25 Apr 2019, 09:40 IST
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

LeBron James does not seem upset with the Los Angeles Lakers, dismissing a report on Wednesday.

ESPN reported earlier this week the 34-year-old star's trust in the "organisation has been damaged – maybe irrevocably".

James, however, denied the report on his Instagram story on Wednesday. He was working out and watching ESPN's 'First Take' in the video.

"That. Is. Not. True," James said. "It's not true at all. I'm actually at the Lakers facility right now."

Magic Johnson shockingly stepped down from his position as the Lakers president of basketball operations before the team's final game of the season at an impromptu news conference. James was reportedly "stunned" by Johnson's decision.

"I had more fun on the other side than on this side," Johnson said at the news conference. "Because now, tomorrow, I would have to affect somebody's life. And I've thought about that. That's not fun for me. That's not who I am… I want to go back to having fun. I want to go back to who I was before taking on this job."

The Lakers later parted ways with coach Luke Walton, who was hired by the Sacramento Kings one day later.

The Lakers entered the season with high expectations after James left the Cleveland Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $153.3million contract with the team last offseason. Los Angeles opened with a 20-14 record before James suffered a strained groin on December 25. He missed the next 17 games and the team never recovered.

James, who had reached eight straight NBA Finals, was eventually shut down in late March.

James finished his first season in Los Angeles averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 55 appearances.

The Lakers have reportedly interviewed Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd and Monty Williams, among others, to replace Walton.

