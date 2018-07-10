LeBron James signing a 'historic moment' for Lakers

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James

Rob Pelinka hailed the signing of LeBron James as a "historic moment" for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Four-time NBA MVP James was officially confirmed as a Lakers player on Tuesday.

It was announced on July 2 that the 33-year-old free agent would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to move to LA on a four-year, $154million deal.

Lakers general manager Pelinka said: "This is a historic moment for the Lakers, and we could not be more grateful and honoured,

"When LeBron James - a continuing MVP and NBA champion, who is playing at the highest levels of his career - chooses to join the Lakers, that represents the most important confirmation of what we are building here.

"However, we know that the work is not over. We will continue forward and do everything necessary to achieve that shared obsession of bringing the No. 17 pennant to the best fans in the world - the Lakers Nation."

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said: "LeBron is special. He is the best player in the world.

"He competes and is an incredible leader who only seeks to win and make sure that his team-mates are successful. The Lakers are excited to have a team-mate who has gone nine times to the NBA Finals.

"It's a big step closer to returning the Lakers to the postseason and the NBA Finals."