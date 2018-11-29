Mitchell returns, carries Jazz to 101-91 victory over Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell returned from a two-game absence with 29 points, taking over down the stretch and leading the Utah Jazz to a 101-91 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Mitchell showed no effects from his bruised ribs, scoring 12 points in the final 5:42 to help Utah seize control of a close game.

Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz, who bounced back from a miserable performance in their last game without Mitchell, a 121-88 home loss to Indiana on Monday. They took a while to get going Wednesday but thrived at the end thanks to Mitchell, who scored mostly on drives into the lane and nailed a 3-pointer that made it 93-89.

The Jazz agreed to acquire veteran Kyle Korver from the Cleveland Cavaliers shortly before the game, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Utah entered 29th in the NBA in 3-point shooting at 31.9 percent and Korver should certainly improve that area.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 points off the bench for the Nets, who dropped their season-high fourth straight.

The Nets missed their first six shots and the Jazz their first five, and it took a while before either heated up. Brooklyn started 4 for 19 but trailed only 17-16 after one quarter.

Both teams did score 26 in the second, leaving Utah up 43-42 at halftime. The Nets opened an 11-point lead in the third quarter but it was mostly all Mitchell and the Jazz in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Joe Ingles made his 530th 3-pointer, tying Darrell Griffith for fourth on Utah's career list. Ingles will soon catch Bryon Russell (540) for third but remains far behind John Stockton (845) and Gordon Hayward (689).

Nets: Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double in 20 games this season, doubling his total from his rookie season, when he played in 72 games.

DETAILS OF THE DEAL

In exchange for Korver, the Jazz dealt guard Alec Burks along with two future second-round draft picks to the Cavaliers, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the swap had to be approved by the NBA. The 37-year-old Korver played for Utah from 2007-10.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Charlotte on Friday.

Nets: Host Memphis on Friday.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.