Walton salutes LeBron after he surpasses Chamberlain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    15 Nov 2018, 15:05 IST
LeBroncropped
LeBron James drives on Al-Farouq Aminu

Luke Walton saluted the "unselfish" LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers talisman moved fifth on the all-time NBA scoring list.

James moved past Wilt Chamberlain's tally of 31,419 points in the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old scored 44 points on 13-of-19 shooting, also claiming 10 rebounds and providing nine assists.

Lakers head coach Walton said in his post-match news conference: "Before we talk about the game I think it's important to recognise milestones in our game.

"To do what he did and get on the top five of that list and play basketball the way he plays basketball, with how unselfish he is and how great he is with getting his team-mates involved, is something that should be praised and talked about and I'm sure it will be.

"I'm doing my part in congratulating one of the all-time greats on a great accomplishment."

Walton lauded the way James stamped his authority on the game at Staples Center, particularly after halftime.

"He was definitely more aggressive on some of the things and it's something we've talked about as the season's gone," he said of the three-time NBA champion's second-half display.

"It's constantly finding that balance of being aggressive and putting the team on your shoulders – not that we didn't have some great performances from some other people as well – and letting some of the other guys, younger guys still continue to playmake and take big shots and draw up plays for them.

"I thought he took it upon himself more to just be aggressive and make sure we were where we had to be."

