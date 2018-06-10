Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Warriors' Durant discusses narrative he ruined the NBA

Amid suggestions he ruined the NBA by joining the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant dismissed his critics.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 06:28 IST
181
Kevin-Durant-012518-USNews-Getty-FTR
Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant dismissed criticism of his decision to join the NBA champions.

The Warriors signed Durant in July 2016 and have won back-to-back championships.

Some have said Durant's decision to join Golden State ruined the NBA. He addressed that criticism in an interview with Yahoo Sports following the Warriors' title-clinching victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

"My responsibility is to my skills. My responsibility is to myself," Durant said. "I'm not worried about the NBA. That's their job. They make too much money. They ain't paying me enough to dictate the NBA. I should be making more money if all that's on me. My responsibility is to whatever team I play for."

Durant was named the 2018 Finals MVP after he averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game in the Warriors' sweep of Cleveland.

"I feel like it's harder to stand out when you have great players around you," Durant said in the interview. "I pride myself on standing out wherever I am. I pride myself on working hard wherever I go. And I feel like these guys embraced me and I feel like I'm a Warrior."

Durant said he enjoys playing for Golden State.

"The Bay Area allows me to be who I am, as a city, to just blend in, and the team allows me to do the same thing," Durant said. "All I want to do in my life, while I'm healthy, is to work on my game and enjoy the game and not worry about nothing else. This place gives me that."

Durant said he decided to sign with the Warriors because the team "has an unselfish environment".

"To be one of guys, that's what I always wanted," Durant said. "That's how I was brought up as a basketball player, as being one of the guys. I think it's more special when you do it with people who support you and love you, care about what you do as a ball player. It's not always just about you. And that's the reason why I came here."

Kevin Durant planning on Warriors stay
RELATED STORY
Durant reveals why he chose Warriors during free agency
RELATED STORY
Durant scores 43 as Warriors take 3-0 lead over Cavs in...
RELATED STORY
Durant wins second successive NBA Finals MVP
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Durant leads Warriors to 110-102 win vs Cavs
RELATED STORY
Kerr amazed by 'incredible' Durant as Warriors eye Finals...
RELATED STORY
Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
Kerr: Warriors' 2018 NBA title the hardest by far
RELATED STORY
9 occasions when teams swept the NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us