Warriors' Durant discusses narrative he ruined the NBA

Amid suggestions he ruined the NBA by joining the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant dismissed his critics.

Omnisport NEWS News 10 Jun 2018, 06:28 IST 181 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant dismissed criticism of his decision to join the NBA champions.

The Warriors signed Durant in July 2016 and have won back-to-back championships.

Some have said Durant's decision to join Golden State ruined the NBA. He addressed that criticism in an interview with Yahoo Sports following the Warriors' title-clinching victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

"My responsibility is to my skills. My responsibility is to myself," Durant said. "I'm not worried about the NBA. That's their job. They make too much money. They ain't paying me enough to dictate the NBA. I should be making more money if all that's on me. My responsibility is to whatever team I play for."

Durant was named the 2018 Finals MVP after he averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game in the Warriors' sweep of Cleveland.

"I feel like it's harder to stand out when you have great players around you," Durant said in the interview. "I pride myself on standing out wherever I am. I pride myself on working hard wherever I go. And I feel like these guys embraced me and I feel like I'm a Warrior."

About last night... pic.twitter.com/fD4lvoh7QH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 9, 2018

Durant said he enjoys playing for Golden State.

"The Bay Area allows me to be who I am, as a city, to just blend in, and the team allows me to do the same thing," Durant said. "All I want to do in my life, while I'm healthy, is to work on my game and enjoy the game and not worry about nothing else. This place gives me that."

Durant said he decided to sign with the Warriors because the team "has an unselfish environment".

"To be one of guys, that's what I always wanted," Durant said. "That's how I was brought up as a basketball player, as being one of the guys. I think it's more special when you do it with people who support you and love you, care about what you do as a ball player. It's not always just about you. And that's the reason why I came here."