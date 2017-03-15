Warriors survive scare, LeBron and Westbrook post triple-doubles

The Golden State Warriors trailed by 12 points at the end of the third quarter but outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104.

The Golden State Warriors snapped their three-game losing streak after rallying to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, while LeBron James and Russell Westbrook starred for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State trailed by 12 points at the end of the third quarter, but the Warriors finished strongly to outlast the 76ers 106-104 on Tuesday.

James recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists as reigning NBA champions the Cavs downed the Detroit Pistons 128-96.

The Thunder defeated the Brooklyn Nets 122-104 thanks to Westbrook's 33rd triple-double of the season.

WARRIORS AVOID FOURTH STRAIGHT LOSS

And it was courtesy of 'Splash Brothers' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry finished with 29 points and Thompson contributed 28 points for the Warriors, who outscored the Sixers 28-14 in the final quarter.

CAVS BACK IN FORM

The Eastern Conference leaders had lost four of five games heading into Tuesday, but that changed in Cleveland.

James' 52nd triple-double of his career and 10th of the season inspired the Cavs on home court.

Kyrie Irving had 26 points for the Cavs, who are two and a half games clear of the Boston Celtics, while Detroit's Tobias Harris posted 17 points.

ANOTHER NIGHT, ANOTHER TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Westbrook - the triple-double king - was at it again for the Thunder.

His 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds guided the Thunder to a third consecutive win.

Victor Oladipo added 21 points away to the Nets, who had 25 points from Brook Lopez.

WESTBROOK SHINES

LeBron's had a career best 10 triple-doubles this season.



PELICANS DUO STAR, KNICKS RALLY

DeMarcus Cousins put up 22 points and Anthony Davis scored a double-double as the New Orleans Pelicans crushed the Portland Trail Blazers 100-77.

The New York Knicks overturned a 13-point deficit to trump the Indiana Pacers 87-81.

STREAKING SPURS IN ACTION

