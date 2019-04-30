×
El Ghazi red overturned as Bamford gets 'deception' charge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    30 Apr 2019, 22:08 IST
el ghazi bamford - cropped
Anwar El Ghazi (L) and Patrick Bamford

The Football Association (FA) has overturned Aston Villa midfielder Anwar El Ghazi's red card from the draw with Leeds United and charged Patrick Bamford with deceiving a match official.

Leeds striker Bamford and El Ghazi were involved in an altercation in the aftermath of Mateusz Klich's 72nd-minute goal, scored after the hosts refused to put the ball out of play to allow Jonathan Kodjia to receive treatment.

Bamford went down holding his face as El Ghazi swung an arm in his direction, even though contact was minimal.

El Ghazi's subsequent dismissal for violent conduct has now been rescinded, while Bamford has until Wednesday to respond to his charge of "successful deception of a match official".

In addition, both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion shortly after Klich's controversial goal. They have until Friday to provide a response.

The game finished 1-1, with Leeds allowing Albert Adomah to equalise unchallenged – despite the best efforts of Pontus Jansson – immediately after Klich's strike.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa later said he felt it was in keeping with the spirit of English football to allow Villa to score.

The result meant Sheffield United were guaranteed promotion to the Premier League, along with Norwich City, meaning Leeds will contest the play-offs.

