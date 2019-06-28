×
PSG and Nike agree long-term sponsorship renewal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    28 Jun 2019, 15:26 IST
Kylian Mbappe - cropped
Kylian Mbappe wearing PSG's Jordan Brand third kit

Paris Saint-Germain and Nike have extended their commercial partnership until 2032 in a sponsorship deal described as the biggest in the club's history.

The agreement - reportedly worth around €75million per season - continues a relationship that began in 1989.

Nike last renewed their contract in December 2013 and have now added a further decade to a deal that was due to expire in 2022.

PSG, who claim to be valued "by the world's leading international consultancies" at nearly €1billion, have dominated French football in recent years, winning Ligue 1 in six of the past seven seasons.

"The agreement represents a very important milestone, reflecting what the club has become on the global stage and the great ambitions we have for the future," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

PSG last year partnered with the Jordan Brand to release an apparel line emblazoned with the Nike-owned 'Jumpman' logo, which also featured on two of the club's playing kits.

Nike's fresh investment comes as the champions battle to keep star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who are both reportedly considering their options amid rumoured interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

