300 up for Konta as Moore can go on no more

She was 6-2 3-0 up in the Aegon Open first round when her opponent retired, handing Johanna Konta her 300th career singles win.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 02:12 IST

Johanna Konta celebrates her 300th career win

Johanna Konta secured her 300th career singles win as she eased into the second round of the Aegon Open on Tuesday.

The world number eight was 6-2 3-0 to the good against compatriot Tara Moore, who was forced out of the match prematurely due to a foot injury.

Seeded number one for the grass-court season opener in Nottingham, Konta will meet Yanina Wickmayer in the last 16.

"I didn't realise I was approaching that number. It was a really nice surprise at the end," said Konta to BBC Nottingham, after receiving a bunch of flowers and a special wreath to mark her achievement.

"It was good to spend some time out on court, although it wasn't the best circumstances to come through that match.

"In terms of the things I had under my control, I feel I competed well and I definitely enjoyed getting my first grass-court match under my belt."

Maria Sakkari, Magdalena Rybarikova, Donna Vekic, Ashleigh Barty, Kurumi Nara, Alison Riske, Lucie Safarova and Christina Mchale were Tuesday's other first-round winners.

At the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in the Netherlands, two-time and defending champion Coco Vandeweghe was dumped out by Carina Witthoeft.

The fourth seed prevailed at this tournament in 2014 and 2016, but there will be no hat-trick as she saw a match point go begging late in the third set before she was eventually beaten 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-5.

.@WitthoeftCarina saves a match point to complete 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5 comeback vs Vandeweghe!



Knocks out the two-time @RicohOpen champ! pic.twitter.com/JvKsNOyUPY — WTA (@WTA) June 13, 2017

Kiki Bertens was also a first-round casualty as Andrea Petkovic won through 7-6 (8-6) 2-6 6-2 - one of 11 victors on Tuesday.