×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

ATP Finals race hots up as Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    01 Nov 2018, 03:42 IST
Rafael Nadal - cropped
Rafael Nadal reveals his withdrawal from the Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal's injury-enforced withdrawal was the main headline on day three of the Paris Masters and could well provide a late twist in the ATP Finals qualification race.

Top seed Nadal cited an abdominal problem as he pulled out of his scheduled second-round match with Fernando Verdasco, meaning he will be succeeded as world number one by Novak Djokovic on Monday.

Verdasco was duly beaten in three sets by lucky loser Malek Jaziri, while there were wins for Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori and John Isner, three of the four players – along with Marin Cilic – seeking to secure the final two places in the season-ending finals.

Cilic and Thiem occupy the final qualification berths at present but another slot will open up if Nadal, who was due to return from a knee injury this week, is unable to compete in London.

In addition to Nadal, Milos Raonic and Marton Fucsovics withdrew from the last Masters 1000 event of the year on Wednesday, handing respective walkover victories to Roger Federer and Fabio Fognini.

 

NADAL UNSURE OF O2 PARTICIPATION

Discussing his chance of playing at the O2 Arena from November 11, Nadal was understandably non-committal.

 "I would love to be in London, of course," said the Spaniard. "But the most important thing for me is to be healthy and have the chance to compete [for several] weeks in a row"

 

NO PROBLEMS FOR OTHER FINALS CONTENDERS

Clic reached round three on Tuesday and was followed into the last 16 by Thiem, Nishikori and Isner.

Thiem breezed past Gilles Simon 6-4 6-2 and the in-form Nishikori also won in straight sets against a home favourite, beating Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-4.

There was a more stressful passage for Isner, but the American did just enough to edge out Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-1) and keep his hopes of an ATP Finals place alive.

 

DIMITROV HOPING FOR MORE TIME WITH AGASSI

Last year's ATP Finals champion, Grigor Dimitrov, has linked up with Andre Agassi this week and hopes the former world number one can become a more regular part of his team.

After beating Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (12-10) 6-4, Dimitrov said: "We've known each other for quite some time and it's the right timing, right now, to have [Agassi] on the team. Nothing is said at the moment but we're just still trying to figure how we're going to make the schedule.

"Hopefully I can travel with him a bit more next year, and for sure we're going to try to spend a lot more time together in the upcoming weekends and months... Hopefully in the next couple of months we'll know more how we're going to do our schedule."

There were also wins on Wednesday for defending champion Jack Sock, Alexander Zverev, Kevin Anderson, Diego Schwartzman and Borna Coric.

Omnisport
NEWS
Paris Masters 2018: 5 contenders to look out for
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: Novak Djokovic to become World No. 1...
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal's 5 most dominant ATP Masters 1000 tournaments
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: Draw Preview and Analysis
RELATED STORY
Can Rafael Nadal Win 2018 Paris Masters Title?
RELATED STORY
Nadal to make Paris comeback
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018 Preview: Novak Djokovic looks the...
RELATED STORY
Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters; will lose No. 1 ranking
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018: Potential route for the top contenders
RELATED STORY
Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Masters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us