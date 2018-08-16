Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Djokovic and Dimitrov survive but Zverev loses in Cincinnati

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    16 Aug 2018, 10:27 IST
Djokovic-cropped
Former world number one Novak Djokovic

Former world number one Novak Djokovic and reigning Cincinnati Masters champion Grigor Dimitrov advanced, while Alexander Zverev was bundled out.

Wimbledon champion and 10th seed Djokovic overcame a slow start to reach the last 16 with a win over Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday.

Dimitrov opened his title defence by prevailing against Mischa Zverev, whose younger brother and third seed Alexander suffered a shock second-round defeat midweek.

There were also wins for seeds Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic and David Goffin, while Stan Wawrinka was too good for Kei Nishikori.

The clash between Juan Martin del Potro and Hyeon Chung failed to get underway due to rain.

 

DJOKOVIC FINISHES FAST TO ADVANCE

The 13-time grand slam champion continued his quest for a maiden Cincinnati title with a 4-6 6-2 6-1 victory.

Djokovic – a five-time finalist at the ATP Masters 1000 event as he seeks to become the first man to complete the Career Golden Masters – was sloppy early but recovered by break five times en route to victory.

"I think it adds more to the motivation rather than pressure," the 30-time Masters champion said. "I really want to win this tournament, and I have been trying. I'm still in the tournament this year, and hopefully I can get a shot at the title."

It does not get any easier for Djokovic, with Dimitrov waiting in the next round.

Fifth seed Dimitrov – who has only won one of the past nine meetings against Djokovic – topped Mischa Zverev 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.

 

ZVEREV STUNNED BY HAASE

There was a major shock in Cincinnati, where Alexander Zverev went down 5-7 6-4 7-5 to Robin Haase.

A beaten quarter-finalist at the Rogers Cup last week, Zverev is still waiting for his first main-draw victory at the tournament following four defeats.

Haase will play Pablo Carreno Busta for a spot in the quarters after the 13th seed defeated Bradley Klahn 6-4 6-4.

 

CILIC MAKES WINNING RETURN

Australian Open runner-up and world number seven Cilic outlasted qualifier Marius Copil 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4.

Cilic – who will take on Karen Khachanov – was playing his first Cincinnati match since winning the title in 2016.

South African sixth seed Anderson and 11th seed Goffin will go head-to-head in the round of 16.

Anderson trumped Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (8-6) 6-2, while Goffin rallied past Benoit Paire 5-7 6-4 6-2.

Elsewhere, three-time major champion Wawrinka beat Nishikori 6-4 6-4 and Kyrgios claimed a 7-6 (7-1) 0-6 6-3 victory against Borna Coric.

Omnisport
NEWS
Djokovic wins in Cincinnati, Halep's match suspended
RELATED STORY
Giant-killing Tsitsipas stuns Zverev, Nadal completes...
RELATED STORY
Nadal, Djokovic and Zverev win through in Toronto
RELATED STORY
Zverev and Djokovic battle through, Thiem beats the rain
RELATED STORY
Greek teen Tsitsipas upsets Djokovic in Toronto
RELATED STORY
Nadal earns Cilic clash after Wawrinka thriller, Djokovic...
RELATED STORY
Greek teen Tsitsipas upsets defending champ Zverev
RELATED STORY
Nadal drops out of Cincinnati, scuttling 'Big 4' reunion
RELATED STORY
Murray loses in Cincinnati, clearing Federer's path
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: An analysis of the title-winning chances of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us