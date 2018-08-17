Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Djokovic-Dimitrov poised as rain wreaks havoc, Del Potro through

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    17 Aug 2018, 08:34 IST
Djokovic-cropped
Former world number one Novak Djokovic

Mother Nature was the winner at the Cincinnati Masters, where Novak Djokovic's last-16 showdown with defending champion Grigor Dimitrov was postponed due to wet weather.

Rain wreaked havoc again as only three matches were completed at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament on Thursday.

Juan Martin del Potro, Milos Raonic and Pablo Carreno Busta advanced before the heavens opened up on more than one occasion.

Former world number one and 10th seed Djokovic lost the first set 6-2 but rallied to win the second 6-3 before a rain delay.

The rain stopped briefly as Djokovic broke fifth seed Dimitrov for a 2-1 lead in the third and deciding set but proceedings were eventually halted for good until Friday.

Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic and Karen Khachanov were level at 1-1 in the third set and Stan Wawrinka was leading Marton Fucsovics 2-1 in the opening set, while Roger Federer and David Goffin did not make it out on to the court for their matches.

 

DEL POTRO DOMINATES CHUNG

World number three Del Potro wasted little time dispatching Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung 6-2 6-3.

Playing for the first time his rise in the rankings, Del Potro earned his fourth successive Cincinnati last-16 appearance.

Del Potro was due to face Nick Kyrgios for a spot in the quarter-finals later on Thursday but rain ruined those plans.

 

RAONIC PREVAILS IN ALL-CANADIAN AFFAIR

The quarter-finals await Raonic after he got the better of countryman Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

It has been all about Shapovalov in Canada amid Raonic's form and fitness issues but the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up showed he is still a force to be reckoned with.

Standing in the way of Raonic and the semi-finals is either Djokovic or Dimitrov.

Spanish 13th seed Carreno Busta, meanwhile, accounted for Robin Haase 6-4 6-2.

Omnisport
NEWS
De Minaur earns Isner clash as rain wreaks havoc in Atlanta
RELATED STORY
Nadal battles through, Del Potro comes from behind
RELATED STORY
Emotional Del Potro ends wait for Roland Garros semi-final
RELATED STORY
Del Potro withdraws from Rogers Cup with wrist injury
RELATED STORY
Majestic Nadal crushes Del Potro to reach 11th final in...
RELATED STORY
Del Potro cruises through, landmark win for Verdasco in...
RELATED STORY
Nadal into 11th French Open semi; del Potro in 1st since '09
RELATED STORY
Nadal beats Del Potro in five-set thriller
RELATED STORY
Top 5 battles between Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del...
RELATED STORY
Del Potro congratulates Fognini on upset win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us