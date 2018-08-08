Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Djokovic puts Polansky away to reach Rogers Cup third round

29   //    08 Aug 2018, 23:19 IST
NovakDjokovic - Cropped
Novak Djokovic at the Rogers Cup

Novak Djokovic moved into the third round of the Rogers Cup with a straightforward 6-3 6-4 success over Peter Polansky on Wednesday.

The four-time champion needed just a solitary break in each set to advance to a possible meeting with seventh seed Dominic Thiem, who faces Stefanos Tsitsipas later in Toronto.

In only his second outing since claiming glory at Wimbledon, Djokovic was not at his sparkling best but always looked to have too much for his wild card opponent.

After the opening seven games went with serve, the ninth seed took control with a break to love to claim a 5-3 lead, a comfortable hold putting the Serbian in the ascendancy.

And the second followed a similar pattern, Polansky holding his own until cracking at the crucial juncture.

The home favourite did display commendable battling qualities in rescuing four break points in game nine, but he sent a forehand long when facing a fifth and Djokovic took his seat knowing he would serve for the match.

Although falling 15-30 behind, the 13-time major champion recovered his poise - victory assured as Polansky powered a return long.

