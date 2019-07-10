×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dream team Serena and Murray march into third round

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    10 Jul 2019, 00:32 IST
SerenaMurraycropped
Star mixed doubles pairing Serena Williams and Andy Murray

Serena Williams and Andy Murray sailed into the third round of the mixed doubles by taking out 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo at Wimbledon.

Williams beat Alison Riske to reach the singles semi-finals in a tough battle on Centre Court earlier on Tuesday and returned to secure another victory with Murray.

The former singles number ones will face top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar following an entertaining 7-5 6-3 win.

Murray and Williams enjoyed themselves on the main show court, American Atawo and Frenchman Martin unable to break a star duo that also won their first match in straight sets.

Williams said she was feeling good after setting up a last-four clash with Barbora Strycova despite a slight issue with her ankle and the 23-time major singles champion looked fresh as she combined superbly with Murray.

Murray and Pierre-Hugues Herbert crashed out of the men's doubles in the second round, but with Williams in this sort of form, the Briton could lift a second trophy since returning from hip surgery after teaming up with Feliciano Lopez for a success at the Queen's Club Championships last month.

Williams returned with venom and Murray put the seal on an impressive victory with an ace as the dream team marched on.

Advertisement
Serena Williams and Andy Murray learn mixed doubles Wimbledon draw fate
RELATED STORY
Murray relishing Serena doubles opportunity
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Andy Murray confirms Wimbledon partnership with Serena Williams
RELATED STORY
Serena and Murray thrill in mixed doubles opener
RELATED STORY
Serena and Andy Murray could pair up at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon day 6th : Highlights : Serena Williams | Ashleigh Barty | Andy Murray 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: "Serena Williams keen to play doubles with Andy Murray for doubles"
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Top moments that you might have missed from round two action
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019 : Day 4th Highlights : Roger Federer | Serena Williams | Nadal
RELATED STORY
Super Serena turns on the style at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us