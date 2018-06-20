Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Federer through, Zverev out in Halle

There were contrasting results for two of the big names at the Gerry Weber Open, as Roger Federer progressed with ease.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 03:05 IST
35
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer dashes for the ball in Halle

Roger Federer continued his preparations for Wimbledon with a 17th successive grass-court win on Tuesday, but Alexander Zverev was an early casualty at the Gerry Weber Open.

World number one Federer sat out the clay-court season but quickly made up the gap to Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings by taking the Stuttgart Open title on his return to action.

And now the Swiss great, who needs to triumph in Halle to remain world number one, is up and running in his bid to win the tournament for a 10th time in his career.

After easing past Aljaz Bedene 6-3 6-4, Federer told the media: "For a first round and without much play on this court, it was fine. I'm very happy."

Zverev, on the other hand, was given a rather tougher draw and went down 6-1 6-4 to Borna Coric, who has twice before defeated the German.

An error-strewn performance from Zverev was punished ruthlessly, with brother Mischa also out after a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 reverse at the hands of Karen Khachanov.

French pair Lucas Pouille and Richard Gasquet were the other seeds to bow out on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to Stefano Tsitsipas and Florian Mayer respectively.

Federer stretches winning streak on grass to 17 in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer begins Halle defence with comfortable Bedene win
RELATED STORY
Federer falls as Zverev, Kyrgios progress in Miami
RELATED STORY
Mercedes Cup 2018: Roger Federer back to World No. 1...
RELATED STORY
The Coming of Sascha Zverev
RELATED STORY
Federer survives Stuttgart scare on Tour return
RELATED STORY
Djokovic, Zverev upset at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
ATP Rankings: Roger Federer begins his sixth stint at the...
RELATED STORY
Mercedes Cup 2018: Roger Federer reaches semis in...
RELATED STORY
Federer avoids Stuttgart upset, Muller not so lucky in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us