Injured Del Potro withdraws at Queen's, Lopez into last eight

Juan Martin del Potro in action at Queen's Club

Juan Martin del Potro withdrew from the Queen's Club Championships due to a knee injury suffered in his first-round win over Denis Shapovalov.

The 2009 US Open champion spent almost three months out of action with a knee problem before returning in May, but suffered more misfortune in London on Wednesday.

Del Potro slipped in the second set on another rain-affected day of the tournament and although he went on to win 7-5 6-4, the former world number three later pulled out of his first event of the grass-court season less than two weeks before Wimbledon starts.

The luckless Argentine was left with a swollen right knee and is taking no chances after missing so much time in an injury-plagued career.

Feliciano Lopez receives a walkover into the quarter-finals in the absence of Del Potro.

Lopez strongly denied "false accusations" made in reports of an alleged match-fixing scandal at Wimbledon two years ago after he beat Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-4 in his opening match at Queen's - a day before he is due to play doubles with the returning Andy Murray.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was leading Kyle Edmund 6-3 3-3 when play was suspended due to the miserable weather and fading light.

Stan Wawrinka saw off Dan Evans 6-3 6-4, while Milos Raonic, Lucas Pouille, Jeremy Chardy and Aljaz Bedene also advanced a day after play was washed out.

The matches between Nick Kyrgios and Roberto Carballes Baena and Grigor Dimitrov and Felix Auger-Aliassime were postponed for the day.

Go away rain. We want to see more @stanwawrinka backhands like this beauty! #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/2zxdOFo3Kj — Fever-Tree Championships (@QueensTennis) June 19, 2019