×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Injured Del Potro withdraws at Queen's, Lopez into last eight

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    20 Jun 2019, 04:24 IST
DelPotrocropped
Juan Martin del Potro in action at Queen's Club

Juan Martin del Potro withdrew from the Queen's Club Championships due to a knee injury suffered in his first-round win over Denis Shapovalov.

The 2009 US Open champion spent almost three months out of action with a knee problem before returning in May, but suffered more misfortune in London on Wednesday.

Del Potro slipped in the second set on another rain-affected day of the tournament and although he went on to win 7-5 6-4, the former world number three later pulled out of his first event of the grass-court season less than two weeks before Wimbledon starts.

The luckless Argentine was left with a swollen right knee and is taking no chances after missing so much time in an injury-plagued career.

Feliciano Lopez receives a walkover into the quarter-finals in the absence of Del Potro.

Lopez strongly denied "false accusations" made in reports of an alleged match-fixing scandal at Wimbledon two years ago after he beat Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-4 in his opening match at Queen's - a day before he is due to play doubles with the returning Andy Murray.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was leading Kyle Edmund 6-3 3-3 when play was suspended due to the miserable weather and fading light.

Stan Wawrinka saw off Dan Evans 6-3 6-4, while Milos Raonic, Lucas Pouille, Jeremy Chardy and Aljaz Bedene also advanced a day after play was washed out.

The matches between Nick Kyrgios and Roberto Carballes Baena and Grigor Dimitrov and Felix Auger-Aliassime were postponed for the day.

Advertisement
Unfortunate Del Potro suffers another knee injury
RELATED STORY
Top 5 battles between Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del Potro
RELATED STORY
Zverev plans Yorkshire trip, quirky French Open history for Karlovic and Lopez
RELATED STORY
Del Potro follows Nadal in missing Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Halle Open: 'I feel lucky' says Andy Murray, ahead of making his return to the court at Queens
RELATED STORY
Zverev ends Ferrer's career, Del Potro loses on return
RELATED STORY
Del Potro nearing return from knee problem
RELATED STORY
2019 Rome Masters Quarter Finals: Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin del Potro, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Djokovic survives match points to down dogged Del Potro
RELATED STORY
Djokovic 'never lost faith' after Del Potro scare
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us