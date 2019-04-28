×
Pain-free Murray feels no pressure to return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    28 Apr 2019, 15:20 IST
ANDYMURRAY-cropped
Three-time major champion Andy Murray

Andy Murray is "pain free" but feels no pressure to resume his tennis career three months after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. 

The three-time grand slam champion went under the knife in January to give himself every possible opportunity to avoid retirement. 

Murray gave a positive update on his condition before starting the London Marathon on Sunday, but the 31-year-old says it is too early to talk about a potential return. 

"The hip is really good and there is no pain anymore. I'm just a bit weak from the incision in the operation. I'm pain free, happy and enjoying my life." he told the BBC. 

"I have been hitting a few balls from a stationary position but I haven't been doing any movement. I'm still quite a long way from testing it properly, running around the court. 

"I don't feel any pressure to get playing again but if my body will allow, I will try." 

The former world number one says he hopes to be in a position to complete the 26.2 miles in London rather than be spectator at some point in the future. 

"I'm not a good runner but I came to watch my wife do it five or six years ago and I loved it. The atmosphere was amazing and I would definitely do it someday." he added. 

"The only other time I have seen anything like it was during the Olympics, where everyone comes together to support the same cause. I just came to spot my wife but, by the end, I was cheering everyone." 

