Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Parkland shooting students to appear before US Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23   //    25 Jul 2018, 19:53 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will perform at the 2018 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day before the start of the U.S. Open.

The students will join the entire cast for a performance of "Shine." Members of the school's drama club performed "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" during the 2018 Tony Awards.

Other performers include Echosmith and In Real Life.

Tennis stars Rafael Nadal, Madison Keys and Novak Djokovic are slated to attend the Aug. 25 event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The event marks the 50th anniversary of the US Open and Ashe's 1968 historic win.

The only black man to win singles titles at the US Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open, Ashe died in 1993 at age 49.

Associated Press
NEWS
Top 5 men's contenders for the 2018 US Open
RELATED STORY
5 youngest men's players to win a Grand Slam
RELATED STORY
Kelly Clarkson to serve as headline act at US Open
RELATED STORY
10 male players with most consecutive Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
US Open announces record prize fund for 2018
RELATED STORY
Hall of Fame Open 2018: Ramkumar Ramanathan makes it to...
RELATED STORY
Indians who have won ATP/WTA singles titles
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic? The 'GOAT'...
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal’s French Open triumphs: Then and Now
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us