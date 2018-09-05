Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tsurenko cites illness following US Open exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    05 Sep 2018, 23:57 IST
Lesia Tsurenko - cropped
Lesia Tsurenko during her quarter-final defeat to Naomi Osaka

A dejected Lesia Tsurenko said she was hampered by illness as she suffered a 6-1 6-1 thumping at the hands of Naomi Osaka in the US Open quarter-finals.

Wednesday's opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium lasted just 57 minutes as 20th seed Osaka romped to a comprehensive victory.

Tsurenko had struggled with the oppressive New York heat during her last-16 triumph over Marketa Vondrousova, but wilted for different reasons against Osaka.

"Unfortunately during this tournament I had many issues with my health, and today was not my day obviously. I was not feeling well," said the Ukrainian in a news conference.

"I hate matches like this. I didn't want to show this kind of game in front of this big crowd, but unfortunately I'm just not able to play now.

"I just woke up today with a viral illness or whatever it is. I don't know. I don't know what happened, but my throat is not well. I'm not breathing well.

"Everything was going well until this morning. I woke up with sickness."

Asked if she considered pulling out of the contest, given her condition, Tsurenko added: "I didn't want to do it because of the crowd and because it's a quarter-final.

"I took a lot of medication before the match. I think there was nothing else we could do."

