Yorkshire-loving Zverev offered Ilkley wildcard

British Tennis has offered Alexander Zverev a chance to play in Yorkshire after his admiration for a journalist's accent at the French Open.

Alexander Zverev's desire to play a tournament in Yorkshire could became a reality next month if the German takes British Tennis up on a playful wildcard offer.

A light-hearted moment in Zverev's post-match media conference at the French Open on Wednesday saw the world number three express his admiration for an English journalist's accent.

Having been told the questioner was from Yorkshire, Zverev replied: "Nice. If they ever make a tournament there I'm definitely coming, just because of that accent. I didn't understand a word you were saying but it's not important."

British Tennis acted quickly to try and lure the 21-year-old to the county next month for Challenger-level event the Ilkley Trophy.

So do you want us to sort you a wild card for the Fusion 100 #Ilkleytrophy in June @sascha_zverev? https://t.co/FQreJnktVs — British Tennis (@BritishTennis) May 31, 2018

"We most certainly made a tournament in Yorkshire," they posted on Twitter.

"So do you want us to sort you a wild card for the Fusion 100 #Ilkleytrophy in June @sascha_zverev?"

However, his participation appears unlikely given the Ilkley Trophy begins on June 18, when Zverev is due to feature in the Gerry Weber Open in Germany.