Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zverev claims 40th win of 2018 to make Citi Open final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    05 Aug 2018, 04:21 IST
Alexander Zverev - cropped
Tennis player Alexander Zverev

Defending champion Alexander Zverev advanced to the Citi Open final and became the first player to win 40 ATP Tour matches in 2018 with a victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The German secured a 6-2 6-4 triumph in under 90 minutes to continue a fine year that has already included two tour titles in Munich and Madrid.

He will add a third in Washington if he can continue his form at the tournament where his overall record stands at 15-2.

Zverev, who has won 40 matches and lost just 11 in 2018, did not face a single break point against Tsitsipas in the semi-final and dropped only a solitary point on his first serve in the opening set.

In contrast, Tsitsipas made just 41 per cent of his first serves in that opener and his frustration during the encounter was evident when he repeatedly smacked himself in the face before a change of ends.

Omnisport
NEWS
Defending champion Alexander Zverev reaches Citi Open final
RELATED STORY
Zverev on track to retain Citi Open title
RELATED STORY
Murray edges Edmund at Citi Open; Zverev brothers to meet
RELATED STORY
Zverev to face brother for first time as Murray rolls on...
RELATED STORY
Murray proud of battling Citi Open win
RELATED STORY
Citi Open 2018: Andy Murray edges Kyle Edmund to reach...
RELATED STORY
Zverev beats Thiem to win Madrid Open
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Zverev edges Nishikori in DC QF; Murray out
RELATED STORY
Zverev to play Kohlschreiber in Munich Open final
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: All eyes on Alexander Zverev vs Dominic...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us