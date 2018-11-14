×
Harden's big second half helps Rockets extend Nuggets' skid

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    14 Nov 2018, 10:31 IST
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — James Harden scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and the Houston Rockets pulled away to beat Denver 109-99 on Tuesday night, sending the Nuggets to a fourth straight loss.

Harden also had 11 assists, with several going to Clint Capela, who led the Rockets with 24 points, including a series of dunks. Chris Paul added 21 points for Houston, playing for a third straight game without Carmelo Anthony because of what the team said was an illness.

Monte Morris had 19 points for the Nuggets, who have lost their last eight meetings with Houston. Gary Harris and Jamal Murray added 15 points apiece.

A step-back shot by Murray got Denver within four points midway through the fourth quarter but Harden went on a tear, scoring 11 straight Houston points to put the Rockets up 104-91 with 3:48 remaining.

CAVALIERS 113, HORNETS 89

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points, Tristan Thompson had 21 rebounds and 11 points, and injury-riddled Cleveland won for the second time this season, beating Charlotte.

The Cavaliers (2-11) broke a five-game losing streak. Cleveland's first win came against Atlanta on Oct. 30.

Kemba Walker, the league's third-leading scorer, was held to a season-low seven points and was 2 for 16 from the field. The Hornets star guard was averaging 27.9 points going into the game.

Rodney Hood scored 16 points for Cleveland, which built a double-figure lead midway through the first quarter and maintained that the rest of the game. Rookie point guard Collin Sexton scored 16 points and had five assists. David Nwaba scored 18 points off the bench.

Associated Press
NEWS
Harden scores 22 points, Rockets beat Nuggets 109-99
Lopez makes eight 3-pointers, Bucks beat Nuggets 121-114
Harden scores 28, hits tiebreaking 3 as Rockets edge Pacers
Hernangomez's block helps Nuggets hold off Warriors
Aldridge's double-double helps Spurs hold off Rockets 96-89
Bucks beat Nuggets to finish gruelling schedule stretch
Spurs top struggling Rockets, Harden
Anthony Davis has 32 points, 15 rebounds; Pelicans end skid
Davis' big night helps Pelicans end 6-game skid, beat Bulls
Paul, Anthony help Rockets top Nets 119-111, end 4-game skid
