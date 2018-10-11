Lonzo having a Ball with 'big brother' LeBron James

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 11 Oct 2018, 15:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

Lonzo Ball likened LeBron James to a "big brother" after the pair teamed up for the first time in Los Angeles Lakers' preseason win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Ball made his first appearance since March in Las Vegas after recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Lakers superstar James stole the show in his 18 minutes on court, impersonating Stephen Curry with a stunning long-range three-pointer at the buzzer.

James scored 15 points, took 10 rebounds and came up with five assists in a 123-113 victory and Ball revelled in lining up alongside the global icon, who set him up for a dunk.

"When you play with LeBron you obviously want to keep playing because he's easy to watch. He had a monster first half, he's the best player in the world and that's what he does." said the point guard.

"It's just nice having him around because he's been through this x10, he helps me a lot, if I ever need to go to him I can. He talks me through the game, he's like a big brother."

James is not bothered whether the Lakers flop in their final preseason match against the Warriors on Friday as long as they avoid any injuries ahead of their first game of the season at Portland Trail Blazers next Thursday.

"I don't care if we turn the ball around 1,000 times on Friday, I want everybody to come out healthy. Luke [Walton] is not going to like that, but everybody come out healthy and be ready for next Thursday, that's all that matters to me." he said.