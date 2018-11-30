×
He's taken it pretty hard - Ashwin sympathises with injured Shaw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
80   //    30 Nov 2018, 18:03 IST
privthishaw - Cropped
Privthi Shaw is carried from the field

Prithvi Shaw has taken the news that he will miss India's first Test against Australia "pretty hard", according to team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin.

Teenage prodigy Shaw, who became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut last month, injured his ankle in a freak accident during a tour match against a Cricket Australia XI.

Shaw was attempting to make a catch on the boundary and rolled his ankle trying to stay in play before screaming out in agony and being carried from the field.

India later confirmed he will miss the first Test, which starts in Adelaide on Thursday, after scans confirmed a lateral ligament injury and he remains a doubt for the second Test.

Ashwin rued the injury, but says there is now an opportunity for others in the squad.

"[It's] sad that it happened the first time he came out on the field," Ashwin said.

"He has not spoken much. He's a young boy who has come to play in Australia for the first time, had a dream start to his Test career, so it's hit him pretty hard.

"It's unfortunate what's happened, but these things happen. It's an opportunity for someone else."

