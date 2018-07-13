Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Steady Brathwaite century puts Windies in complete control

13 Jul 2018, 03:58 IST
West Indies star Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite's century kept West Indies on track on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh.

The Windies embarrassed the Tigers in the first match, winning by an innings and 219 runs last week, with triumphant captain Jason Holder expecting a Bangladesh backlash.

It did not come on Thursday, though, as Brathwaite's slow and steady innings allowed the Windies to tick towards the 300 mark after being sent in to bat.

Brathwaite ended on 110 from 279 balls, before Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten knock - a faster 84 from 98 - saw the hosts close on 295-4.

Swift progress with the ball will undoubtedly be the Windies' aim on day two as they chase another big win to seal a seemingly comfortable series.

Having raced to a first-Test victory, the Windies made a comparatively slow start and lost Devon Smith (2) early.

But Brathwaite steadied his side and put some runs on the board alongside Kieran Powell (29) until the latter departed to Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-90) lbw after the partnership reached a half-century.

Brathwaite ploughed on alongside Shai Hope (29) before he too eventually departed, leaving the opener to build his most effective partnership of 109 with Hetmyer.

Miraz ensured Brathwaite's ninth four would be his last, removing the batsman to Taijul Islam, but Hetmyer and Roston Chase (16 not out) accelerated the Windies' scoring rate.

The pair ended play with a series of boundaries to set up the second day nicely for the dominant hosts.

