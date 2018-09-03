Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Haas driver Grosjean disqualified from Italian GP

Associated Press
NEWS
News
1.73K   //    03 Sep 2018, 03:59 IST
AP Image

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Romain Grosjean has been disqualified from the Italian Grand Prix following a protest from Renault over the legality of the Frenchman's Haas car.

The 32-year-old Grosjean finished Sunday's Grand Prix at Monza in sixth place, moving Haas ahead of Renault in the race for fourth place in the constructors' championship.

However, Renault lodged a protest immediately after the race and a statement issued by stewards said the floor of the car was found to be in breach of the rules. Haas is appealing.

"We do not agree with the stewards' decision to penalize our race team and we feel strongly that our sixth-place finish in the Italian Grand Prix should stand. We are appealing the stewards' decision," Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said.

Governing body FIA said it had told teams on July 25 that they had until the Italian GP to comply with clarifications over the size of the leading corner of the car.

Haas argued that it had emailed the FIA and said it would "endeavor to introduce this upgrade for the Singapore GP" on Sept. 16.

