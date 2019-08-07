×
Bayern need more signings than just Sane – Lewandowski

Omnisport
NEWS
News
172   //    07 Aug 2019, 17:04 IST
Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane - cropped
Robert Lewandowski battles with Leroy Sane

Robert Lewandowski believes signing Leroy Sane would still leave Bayern Munich needing another two new additions in attack.

The Bundesliga champions have until September 2 to reinforce their squad following the departures of Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez, the latter having returned to Real Madrid after a two-season loan spell.

Teenager Jann-Fiete Arp is the only forward to arrive at Allianz Arena since the end of last season.

Manchester City winger and long-time target Sane would tick one box but star striker Lewandowski advised Bayern against narrowing their focus in the transfer market.

"I think we need three new players," Lewandowski told Sport Bild.

"Even if Sane comes, we need another winger. Maybe also a number six or attacking midfielder.

"We lost three players in attack with Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and James and so far we have not made a new signing there."

Bayern boss Niko Kovac apologised to City counterpart Pep Guardiola last week after publicly stating he was confident of signing Sane.

The Germany international is contracted until June 2021 but the Premier League champions have been frustrated in their attempts to extend his deal.

Bayern have also been linked to Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale and Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

