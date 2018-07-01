Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Danilo available for Brazil against Mexico; Marcelo out

Associated Press
NEWS
News
01 Jul 2018
AP Image

SAMARA, Russia (AP) — Danilo is available to play for Brazil against Mexico after missing the team's last two matches in Russia with a right hip injury, but Marcelo is out because of back spasms.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar announced late Saturday that Danilo, the right back who plays for Manchester City could play in the round-of-16 match on Monday at Samara Stadium.

But Marcelo, who left early in the group stage finale against Serbia, won't play, the team announced on Sunday following its pre-match training session.

Filipe Luis replaced Marcelo against Serbia and will get the start against Mexico, Brazil coach Tite said.

The team said the heat — it is expected to be 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) in Samara on Monday — factored into the decision.

"We are not going to pay the price with health," Tite said.

The coach said he did not expect to change his lineup from the one he used against Serbia other than replacing Marcelo.

Winger Douglas Costa, who plays for Juventus, continues to recover from a right thigh injury he sustained in the group stage and will not play against Mexico. But he could return if the team advances to the quarterfinals.

Brazil has faced questions about whether the spate of player injuries has come from excessive training.

