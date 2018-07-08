Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England fans celebrate World Cup win over Sweden at IKEA

Associated Press
NEWS
News
57   //    08 Jul 2018, 22:19 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — England has to win two more games to bring the World Cup home, but the enthusiasm some soccer fans displayed after their team advanced to the semi-finals met international expectations.

Emergency services personnel complained Sunday about the "disgraceful" behavior of a small number of supporters who celebrated England's victory over Sweden by dancing on top of an ambulance and badly damaging it.

Sergeant Wayne Baker of West Yorkshire police tweeted that the behavior made him "anything but proud to be British." The ambulance used as a dance floor on Saturday was out of service.

But retailer IKEA took in stride the England fans who bounced and rolled on furniture and kicked items at the Swedish-founded company's east London store.

The company said it was "aware" of the incident and congratulated England on its win.

