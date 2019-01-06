×
Fabregas has given 'everything' to Chelsea, says Hazard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    06 Jan 2019, 09:35 IST
CescFabregas - Cropped
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea star Eden Hazard praised Cesc Fabregas for giving "everything" to the club amid reports the midfielder is set to join Monaco.

Fabregas, 31, was in tears as he left the pitch after Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest, having captained the side but missed a first-half penalty.

The Spaniard won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup after arriving at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in 2014.

When asked what Fabregas had given Chelsea, Hazard said: "Everything.

"In five years, I can say that I was lucky to play with him. Since the beginning, when he came, we saw with the first year we won the double together.

"A top guy on the pitch, off the pitch, great friend of mine, not just admiration. I hope he will have a good future.

"He's a bit old now, but he's still very good and he will enjoy."

If he joins Monaco as expected, Fabregas will reunite with former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry, who is trying to guide the club out of the relegation zone in Ligue 1.

Fetching more content...
