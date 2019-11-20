Lewandowski warns Bundesliga rivals: My best is yet to come!

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is enjoying an outstanding start to the season with Bayern Munich but insists there is room for him to get even better.

The Poland international has 23 goals in 18 club matches so far this term, more than any other player in Europe's top leagues.

However, Lewandowski believes he is only now approaching his peak and can improve further, insisting he does not feel his 31 years.

"I worked very hard for this form. Currently it is going perfectly, my body feels good," he told Sport Bild.

"It's good to have that in mind, but it does not mean that I'm resting. I want to get even better.

"I know when I can do more and when I need to slow down. My passport says: 'Robert Lewandowski, 31 years old'. But that's not how I feel.

"My best spell is just starting now and hopefully will continue for some more years. The best is yet to come."

Lewandowski is set to return to club action following the international break on Saturday, as Bayern visit Fortuna Dusseldorf.