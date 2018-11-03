×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Man City's De Bruyne facing 6 weeks out with new knee injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    03 Nov 2018, 01:49 IST
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is facing another six weeks out with a fresh injury.

De Bruyne, who has only just returned from two months out with ligament damage in his right knee, now has the same problem in his left knee. The ligament was damaged in City's 2-0 victory over Fulham in the League Cup on Thursday.

City says De Bruyne underwent medical scans on Friday and it was determined the Belgium international doesn't require surgery but he is expected to be out for five-to-six weeks.

"This kind of injury is unlucky but he's so strong and had recovered so well," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "The other was more dangerous than this one. He'll recover well. We have an excellent (medical) department."

Associated Press
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: De Bruyne to miss Manchester derby with...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne gives Man City injury scare in cup win
RELATED STORY
Guardiola hopeful De Bruyne injury 'not serious'
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne so sad at fresh injury blow, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Manchester derby, Champions League, Chelsea - Matches Man...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne injury: Can Foden or Diaz replace Man City...
RELATED STORY
6 Football players who have had problems with Jose Mourinho 
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester City players who must step up in the absence...
RELATED STORY
How can Manchester City nullify De Bruyne's absence?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us