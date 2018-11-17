×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Neymar scores from spot for Brazil to beat Uruguay 1-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Nov 2018, 03:49 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Neymar scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Brazil beat Uruguay 1-0 in a friendly on Friday.

The forward calmly placed his 76th-minute spot kick to the right side as Uruguay goalkeeper Martin Campana dived the wrong way. The penalty was awarded after defender Danilo was adjudged to have been brought down by Uruguay defender Diego Laxalt.

Neymar had a close-range goal disallowed as early as the 11th, and was largely ineffective for the rest of the match.

Though Brazil enjoyed most of the possession, Uruguay went closest to scoring before Neymar's penalty.

Striker Luis Suarez took advantage of a loose ball on the edge of the Brazil penalty area but his shot was flicked over the bar by goalkeeper Alisson.

Brazil had its goalkeeper to thank again in first-half injury time when he parried away a sharp volley from Suarez's forward partner, Edinson Cavani.

Alisson was called upon again early in the second half when he dived to his left to turn a low curling free kick from Suarez behind for a corner.

This was the first time Suarez and Cavani have played together since the World Cup round of 16, where Cavani was injured. Cavani's absence was noticeable when Uruguay was eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual champion France.

Uruguay's latest defeat was its third in a row, while Brazil's winning streak since its World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Belgium was up to five.

Brazil plays Cameroon next in Milton Keynes, north of London, while Uruguay takes on world champion France at the Stade de France. Both are on Tuesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Neymar could remain a number 10 for PSG, says Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Miranda scores to give Brazil 1-0 win over Argentina
RELATED STORY
Neymar: Emery will bring success to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Neymar scores hat-trick in Champions...
RELATED STORY
10 football superstars whose full name you might not know
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Neymar
RELATED STORY
Designer of Brazil soccer team kit dies at age 83
RELATED STORY
Brazil must make Copa America final – Tite
RELATED STORY
Napoli clash a final for PSG - Neymar
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Argentina: Teams and Predicted Playing XIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Today TUR SWE 10:30 PM Turkey vs Sweden
African Cup of Nations
16 Nov SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
Tomorrow MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
Tomorrow ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
Tomorrow KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
Tomorrow SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
Tomorrow MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
Tomorrow RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
Tomorrow MAU BOT 10:30 PM Mauritania vs Botswana
International Friendlies 2018
Today JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us