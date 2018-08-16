Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ramirez scores twice in 1st start since trade, LAFC wins

Associated Press
NEWS
News
78   //    16 Aug 2018, 09:49 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Ramirez scored his first two goals since joining Los Angeles FC in a trade last week, helping the expansion team beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night.

LAFC acquired the high-scoring forward from Minnesota United on Aug. 6. The Garden Grove, California, left as the leading goal-scorer in United's short history. He has nine goals this season.

LAFC (11-7-6) ended a five-game winless stretch, including two straight losses. Salt Lake (10-10-5) has just one win in its last six games, with three draws.

In the 13th minute, Ramirez controlled a cross from Carlos Vela with the outside of his foot and sent it past Nick Rimando. Ramirez had an easy left-footed redirection of Eduard Atuesta's cross in the 30th.

RSL changed goalkeepers at halftime, giving 23-year-old Andrew Putna his first MLS minutes. He finished with four saves.

Associated Press
NEWS
