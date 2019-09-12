Robben presented with Bayern Munich gift
Arjen Robben returned to Bayern Munich on Thursday to accept a gift commemorating his hugely successful decade at the German club.
Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge greeted the retired winger with a giant canvas photo print depicting Robben and a selection of the trophies he won with the Bundesliga side.
The 35-year-old retired at the end of the 2018-19 season, calling time on a career which included eight Bundesliga titles and five DFB-Pokal triumphs.
However, Robben's most celebrated moment was his 89th-minute winner in the 2-1 Champions League final triumph over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in 2013.
He made 309 competitive appearances for the club, scoring 144 goals.
Last month, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid player revealed he would not totally rule out a return to football.
"Maybe in one or two months I'll have a strange feeling that I miss the whole thing too much and will decide I have to go back," he told NPO Radio.
"But, of course, it doesn't get any easier the longer you're retired. I do not rate the chances [of returning] very highly."