Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Roma sign Coric on five-year deal

Croatia international Ante Coric has moved from Dinamo Zagreb to Roma for six million euros, signing a five-year contract.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 28 May 2018, 20:32 IST
97
Coric cropped
Ante Coric playing for Dinamo Zagreb

Roma have completed the signing of highly-rated attacking midfielder Ante Coric on a five-year deal.

Coric, 21, joins the Serie A side from Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb for an initial fee of six million euros.

Speaking to the club's website, the midfielder said: "I am very pleased to be at Roma, one of the biggest European clubs.

"I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of."

Coric has plenty of first-team experience under his belt, even at his tender age. 

He made his Dinamo debut in 2014 – two days after his 17th birthday – and went on to make almost 150 appearances for the senior team.

He also has four Croatian First League titles and three Croatian Cup triumphs to his name.

Roma's sporting director Monchi said: "We are delighted to welcome Ante Coric to the club, I believe that, with this signing, we have secured one of the emerging talents of European football.

"I hope that, with hard work from the player and the guidance of the coach, that talent can develop even further – and we can enjoy its quality for a long time."

Coric has earned four Croatia caps after making his senior debut in 2016. He was an unused substitute at Euro 2016 and missed out on a place in the World Cup squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has two conditions to stay at Real...
RELATED STORY
Spalletti in 'no rush' to sign new Inter deal
RELATED STORY
Roma rejected chance to sign Blind from United – Monchi
RELATED STORY
Roma loan Silva to replace Emerson
RELATED STORY
Juventus XI who played for their rivals
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: FC Barcelona defender on his way...
RELATED STORY
Alisson loves Roma and we haven't discussed Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Justin Kluivert and how a move to AS Roma makes sense
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: £55M deal for Premier...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €150 million if...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR HON
2 - 0
02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018