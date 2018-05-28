Roma sign Coric on five-year deal

Croatia international Ante Coric has moved from Dinamo Zagreb to Roma for six million euros, signing a five-year contract.

Ante Coric playing for Dinamo Zagreb

Roma have completed the signing of highly-rated attacking midfielder Ante Coric on a five-year deal.

Coric, 21, joins the Serie A side from Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb for an initial fee of six million euros.

Speaking to the club's website, the midfielder said: "I am very pleased to be at Roma, one of the biggest European clubs.

"I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of."

Coric has plenty of first-team experience under his belt, even at his tender age.

He made his Dinamo debut in 2014 – two days after his 17th birthday – and went on to make almost 150 appearances for the senior team.

He also has four Croatian First League titles and three Croatian Cup triumphs to his name.

| Ante Coric takes a first tour of his new surroundings...

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/vUwvNH39h9 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 28, 2018

Roma's sporting director Monchi said: "We are delighted to welcome Ante Coric to the club, I believe that, with this signing, we have secured one of the emerging talents of European football.

"I hope that, with hard work from the player and the guidance of the coach, that talent can develop even further – and we can enjoy its quality for a long time."

Coric has earned four Croatia caps after making his senior debut in 2016. He was an unused substitute at Euro 2016 and missed out on a place in the World Cup squad.