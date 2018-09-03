Ancer tops leaderboard in Boston, DeChambeau lurking

Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer is the man to beat at the Dell Technologies Championship after grabbing the 54-hole lead in Boston.

Ancer carded a six-under-par 65 for a one-stroke advantage following the third round of the second FedEx Cup play-off event on Sunday.

Seeking his maiden PGA Tour title, Mexican golfer Ancer posted a six-under 30 on the front nine at TPC Boston as he upstaged the star-studded field.

The 27-year-old – ranked 92nd in the FedEx Cup standings before the tournament started – suffered a bogey on the difficult par-four 12th, but got the shot back with a birdie on 15.

FedEx Cup leader and Northern Trust champion Bryson DeChambeau climbed up the leaderboard with an eight-under-par 63 to get to 12 under.

Still trying to play his way into the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau is in search of his third win of the season having reigned supreme at the opening FedEx Cup play-off event last week.

DeChambeau has company at 12 under, with Tyrrell Hatton – already qualified for the Ryder Cup – also a shot off the pace following his third-round 69, despite finishing the day with two bogeys and a double-bogey.

Australian Cameron Smith (67) and England's Justin Rose (70) ended the penultimate round tied for fourth at 11 under.

Major champions Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have outside chances at claiming wins on Labor Day.

McIlroy – a four-time major winner and 2016 FedEx Cup victor – recorded a 66 to be within four shots off Ancer heading into the final round of play.

Former world number one Spieth – the 2015 FedEx Cup champion – had five birdies and two bogeys for a three-under-par 68 and a share of eighth position alongside McIlroy, Tony Finau (67) and Beau Hossler (68).

Tiger Woods (68) and three-time major champion Brooks Koepka (68) are both seven under, while world number one Dustin Johnson's 72 saw him fall nine strokes behind.

Perfect tempo for @TigerWoods.



Last 26 holes ...



Birdies: 8

Pars: 18

Bogeys: 0#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/v4wZ87jjvY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2018