He has my number - Reed and Spieth yet to discuss Ryder Cup fallout

News
30 Nov 2018, 04:23 IST
patrickreed - cropped
Patrick Reed at the Hero World Challenge

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth have not spoken since their Ryder Cup spat, but the former insists he has no problem with his United States team-mate.

Speaking after Team USA were thrashed 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National in October, Reed suggested Spieth had not wanted to play with him during the three-day event outside of Paris.

"The issue's obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me," he said, before suggesting captain Jim Furyk should have been stronger and kept Reed and Spieth together after their impressive showings in 2014 and 2016.

Nearly two months on and there has been no attempts from either player to put the issue behind them, although Reed says any animosity has been fabricated by the media.

"It was just a lack of communication, he told the New York Post.

"It had nothing to do with hard feelings. Jordan's an awesome player. Him and I seem to always play really well together, and there were some decisions that were made that I didn't agree with that captain [Furyk] thought were right.

"I have nothing against Jordan, nothing against him at all. That [perception] is done by the media, that’s not done by how he or I feel."

When asked if he had spoken to Spieth, Reed added: "Nope. He has my number."

