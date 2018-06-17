High-scoring U.S. Open 'a different kind of fun', says Rose

A three-over 73 was enough to keep Justin Rose in contention at the U.S. Open, where he sees the crowd having more fun than the players.

Omnisport NEWS News 17 Jun 2018, 13:35 IST 13 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

World number three Justin Rose

Justin Rose says this year's U.S. Open is "a different kind of fun" as difficult conditions have seen high scores throughout the field.

World number three Rose is at four over through three rounds, yet he is only one shot off the lead and remains in contention heading into Sunday at Shinnecock Hills.

Wind and rain have contributed to a tough week, where Rose believes the crowd are having more fun than players who are now regretting asking for more excitement at the event.

"It's a different kind of fun. We are coming off pretty much shell-shocked," he said after Saturday's three-over 73. "It's not fun fun, but the crowd are having fun with it.

4 of 15 greens in regulation.

EIGHT one-putts.@JustinRose99 is one shot back. pic.twitter.com/hLpmT0wkyO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2018

"Be careful what you wish for. We've all been asking for a real U.S. Open again, so I guess we got one this week.

"I'll just be interested to see how things are tweaked [on Sunday]. It will be interesting to see if the USGA [United States Golf Association] hit the accelerator and want it as tough as it has been or if things are backed off a little.

"I'm curious to see how it goes or if it's even possible with a dry, windy day, if it's just the nature of the golf course, the way it plays in the afternoon."

Dustin Johnson is in a four-way tie of the lead heading into round four, the world number one sharing top spot with Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and defending champion Brooks Koepka.