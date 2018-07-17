Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I don't like thinking too much - Johnson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    17 Jul 2018, 21:26 IST
DustinJohnsonCropped
Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson is not a fan of thinking, insisting the work he puts in affords him the luxury of playing on auto-pilot.

It is an approach that has paid off handsomely for American, who sits top of the world rankings and will go in search of a second major title at The Open this week.

Johnson, who finished third at the U.S. Open after leading by four at the halfway stage, did take some time to reflect when questioned at Carnoustie over his thoughts on his season so far, but he does not like to dwell on the details of his game.

"I'm kind of in the middle. I feel like it's gone pretty well. I feel like I've played really well. I've played consistently well," he said.

"The only part of my game where I feel like I'm struggling a little bit is with the putter, but I don't feel like I'm struggling putting. I feel like I'm putting it well and rolling it good. I just haven't really made a lot of putts.

"There's been quite a few tournaments where, if I just putt pretty well on the weekend, then, you know, I win.

"But that's the name of the game. You've got to get it in the hole."

Pressed further on whether he was perhaps over-analysing things, Johnson continued: "I don't know. If I knew what I was doing, I wouldn't do it. So no, I don't think I'm overthinking it.

"Like I said, I feel like I'm putting well, and there's times where I putt very well, and there's times where I still feel like I'm putting well, it's just not going in the hole. It's just burning the edges."

The reporter who posed the question added, "Maybe I'm thinking too much", to which Johnson replied, "Yes, you are. I don't like it!"

He added: "But that's why I do put the work in so when I'm out playing, I don't have to think about it. I just play golf, have a good time."

Johnson has three top-10 Open finishes to his name and tees off alongside Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman on Thursday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Laura Davies, Trish Johnson share US Senior Women's lead
RELATED STORY
Mickelson 'wasn't really thinking' as he incurred bizarre...
RELATED STORY
Watson: Johnson and Woods can prosper at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
McIlroy vows not to give Augusta too much respect
RELATED STORY
Johnson shares lead in a US Open that plays like one
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson shoots 7-under 63 to grab lead at St. Jude
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson: Putting key to Players Championship chances
RELATED STORY
Masters 2018: A Tiger Woods triumph surely too much to ask
RELATED STORY
Johnson headlines crowded leaderboard at Players...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: DeChambeau does things his own way
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us