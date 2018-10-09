×
Johnson congratulates Koepka on PGA Tour award after Ryder Cup altercation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    09 Oct 2018, 21:06 IST
JohnsonKoepka - cropped
Dustin Johnson (L) and Brooks Koepka (R)

Dustin Johnson sent a congratulatory message to Brooks Koepka after he was named PGA Tour Player of the Year, despite the pair being involved in an altercation at the Ryder Cup.

Koepka retained his U.S. Open title and won the US PGA Championship to take his haul of majors to three in 2017-18, but he was unable to help the United States beat Europe at Le Golf National.

Shortly after the 17.5-10.5 defeat in France it was reported the Team USA duo had a heated confrontation, something Koepka denied last week.

However, USA captain Jim Furyk suggested there was some form of disagreement, telling the Golf Channel: "Whatever altercation started, or what happened, it was very brief. They're like brothers. Brothers may argue, brothers get into it. But they're as close as they've ever been, and it really had no effect on either one of them."

World number one Johnson seemingly proved there are no hard feelings by congratulating Koepka, who excelled despite missing three months of the season with a left wrist injury, on his award.

"Congratulations [Koepka]. Great season bro…POY [Player of the Year] well deserved," he posted on Twitter.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement: "On behalf of the PGA TOUR, our congratulations to Brooks Koepka on being voted PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers.

"Brooks has brought a new brand of athleticism to the PGA Tour, and we saw the results this year with his historic season at the major championships and a top-10 finish in the FedExCup.

"These feats were accomplished despite missing significant time due to injury, a testament to his work ethic and perseverance throughout the season."

