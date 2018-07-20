McIlroy and Johnson on the move as Woods troubles Carnoustie spectators

Rory McIlroy and Zach Johnson made moves early in round two of The Open as Tiger Woods suffered a disappointing start.

The glorious sunshine that has baked Carnoustie for most of the week was replaced by downpours for Friday's morning starters, but that did little to trouble 2014 victor McIlroy.

Having demonstrated his skill around the greens through his early holes, McIlroy birdied the seventh and made another gain at the 10th before giving one back at the 12th to sit two behind overnight leader Kevin Kisner on three under par for the tournament.

Johnson was another of those who teed off early to make a charge. The American, who lifted the Claret Jug three years ago, played the front nine at three under to go a stroke behind Kisner.

Woods, who failed to build on a promising start in round one to finish level par, hit a wayward the shot at the second into the rough. Hindered by a difficult stance, the 14-time major champion struck his attempted recovery shot at the nearby spectators, before eventually settling for a bogey.

The three-time champion golfer of the year followed that up with another dropped shot at the third to go two over.

Tommy Fleetwood was five under through his round to sit one back of the lead, while Thorbjorn Olesen and Francesco Molinari were also at three under for the tournament.

Leader Kisner (12:53 BST) is among the later starters, while Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau and Zander Lombard – who all finished four under after round one – are also yet to tee off.