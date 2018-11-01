×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

McIlroy helps launch TaylorMade 'RORY Junior Clubs'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    01 Nov 2018, 23:14 IST
rorymcilroy - Cropped
Rory McIlroy at Augusta

Rory McIlroy has put his name to a new set of clubs from TaylorMade aiming to help young golfers "build their passion at an early age".

The 'RORY Junior Clubs' were launched on Thursday, described by McIlroy as "the perfect starter set" as the four-time major winner aims to lead future generations down the same path he followed.

McIlroy posted on Twitter about his own experiences of playing golf as a child, while supporting the aim to make the sport fun for young players.

"At age five, I got my first real set of clubs and that's when my passion for the game started," he wrote.

"Excited to announce I've teamed up with TaylorMade to create the perfect starter set for young golfers so they can build their passion for the game at an early age like I did!"

He added on TaylorMade's social media channel: "We don't want kids to have to work at golf. It's a game that's played, a game that's fun."

Omnisport
NEWS
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy off to torrid start at Aronimink
RELATED STORY
McIlroy hoping to keep emotions in check to end major...
RELATED STORY
Woods, McIlroy tied for BMW Championship lead
RELATED STORY
McIlroy flips switch as Europeans charge
RELATED STORY
Sergio paired with Rory as US revert to winning fourball...
RELATED STORY
Bjorn never doubted McIlroy
RELATED STORY
Finau three clear at WGC-HSBC Champions, misery for McIlroy
RELATED STORY
McIlroy just worried about himself at Tour Championship
RELATED STORY
McIlroy off to strong start in Sunday singles
RELATED STORY
McIlroy pleased with consistency ahead of US PGA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us