McIlroy helps launch TaylorMade 'RORY Junior Clubs'

01 Nov 2018

Rory McIlroy at Augusta

Rory McIlroy has put his name to a new set of clubs from TaylorMade aiming to help young golfers "build their passion at an early age".

The 'RORY Junior Clubs' were launched on Thursday, described by McIlroy as "the perfect starter set" as the four-time major winner aims to lead future generations down the same path he followed.

McIlroy posted on Twitter about his own experiences of playing golf as a child, while supporting the aim to make the sport fun for young players.

"At age five, I got my first real set of clubs and that's when my passion for the game started," he wrote.

"Excited to announce I've teamed up with TaylorMade to create the perfect starter set for young golfers so they can build their passion for the game at an early age like I did!"

He added on TaylorMade's social media channel: "We don't want kids to have to work at golf. It's a game that's played, a game that's fun."