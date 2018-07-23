Probably Italy's greatest sporting achievement - Player hails Molinari

Open champion Francesco Molinari

Gary Player rates Francesco Molinari's Open triumph as "probably the greatest sporting achievement that has ever occurred in Italy".

Molinari maintained his outstanding form to become the first Italian to win a major at Carnoustie on Sunday.

The Turin native showed nerves of steel to make history, having arrived in Scotland on a high following a tied-second finish in the John Deere Classic, which came on the back of an emphatic eight-shot Quicken Loans National success.

Player hopes the 35-year-old gets the recognition he deserves in his homeland for a victory which the nine-time major champion's wife predicted.

The legendary South African told Omnisport: "I was so excited about Molinari's victory for the simple reason that all I read or hear about him is how far they hit the ball.

"Length is not the thing that wins golf tournaments. What wins golf tournaments is accuracy, putting well and a good mind.

"You could see he is playing with Tiger [Woods], could easily be put off, and it didn't perturb him at all. He hit every fairway and he putted so well.

"The timing was right and timing is always important. He won the BMW [at Wentworth] in great style, then he went to America and won by eight shots, which is really very unusual.

"He was going with the flow, he was ready. My wife picked him in the morning, which was quite interesting.

"I just hope Italy, which is not a large golfing country, will realise what he did, 1.4 billion people would eventually see The Open and see this man from Italy win.

"They've had a lot of good golfers, but nobody from Italy ever won [a major]. It's probably the greatest sporting achievement that has ever occurred in Italy and I hope they give him the recognition."

- Gary Player as speaking at the 2018 Berenberg Gary Player Invitational at Wentworth.