Runners and Ryders: Johnson further cements his place as Mickelson leapfrogs DeChambeau

New world number one Dustin Johnson further cemented third place on the USA's Ryder Cup points list at the St. Jude Classic.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 20:25 IST
10
DustinJohnson-Cropped
World number one Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson's dominant victory at the St. Jude Classic not only sent him back to world number one, it also strengthened his grip on a place on the United States Ryder Cup team.

Johnson holed out for eagle on 18 at Southwind to win by six strokes and, though he did not improve on his third-place standing in the USA's points list, he is now under three points behind the man he deposed as world number one, Justin Thomas, in second. He is also well ahead of Jordan Spieth in fourth.

Phil Mickelson is back in the top eight after his tied-12th finish in Memphis, leapfrogging Bryson DeChambeau, and an end to his well-documented U.S. Open duck this week would go a long way to securing his Ryder Cup place as Jim Furyk's team aim to successfully defend the trophy in France.

There are no changes at the top of the European Tour points list, the Shot Clock Masters in Austria lacking in star power, with the focus for players from both tours firmly fixed on Shinnecock Hills and the second major of the year.

 

European points list (top four earn places)

1. FRANCESCO MOLINARI: 3,123,804.01
2. TYRRELL HATTON: 3,096,447.75
3. JUSTIN ROSE: 2,961,330.27
4. RORY MCILROY: 2,155,801.95

---

5. Thorbjorn Olesen: 2,121,645.58
6. Jon Rahm: 2,088,832.87
7. Ross Fisher: 1,753,993.16
 

World points list (top four not already qualified via European Points list earn places)

1. Justin Rose: 270.14
2. JON RAHM: 248.36
3. Rory McIlroy: 216.99
4. Francesco Molinari: 186.81
5. Tyrrell Hatton: 176.17
6. TOMMY FLEETWOOD: 167.00
7. ALEX NOREN: 158.67
8. RAFAEL CABRERA-BELLO: 127.62

---

9. Sergio Garcia: 126.63
10. Ian Poulter: 126.60
11. Matthew Fitzpatrick: 121.89


United States points list (top eight earn places)

1. PATRICK  REED: 6,785.090
2. JUSTIN THOMAS: 6,592.573
3. DUSTIN JOHNSON: 6,589.897
4. JORDAN SPIETH: 4,795.306
5. BROOKS KOEPKA: 4,520.409
6. RICKIE FOWLER: 4,172.647
7. BUBBA WATSON: 4,128.024
8. PHIL MICKELSON: 3,937.665

---

9. Bryson DeChambeau: 3,888.316
10. Webb Simpson: 3,622.307
11. Matt Kuchar: 3,386.946

 

Next up

European Tour: U.S. Open, Southampton, Long Island
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Southampton, Long Island

Fetching more content...
